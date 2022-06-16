Act in accordance with law: SC to UP on demolitions

Act in accordance with law: Supreme Court to Uttar Pradesh on demolitions

Supreme Court directs state government to file affidavit in 3 days

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 16 2022, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 12:44 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a response on pleas by Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind and others seeking directions to state government authorities to ensure that no further demolitions of properties are carried out in State without following due process. 

The apex court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file affidavit in three days.

The next hearing in the case will be held next week. 

 

More to follow...

Supreme Court
India News
Uttar Pradesh

