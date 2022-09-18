'Actual work begins now': WII Dean Jhala on cheetahs

'Actual work begins now': Wildlife Institute of India Dean talks about cheetahs

Cheetahs were released in the Kuno National Park on September 17

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 18 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 16:41 ist
A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. Credit: PTI Photo

The Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh has become home to eight cheetahs brought from Namibia. These cheetahs were released in the national park on September 17. According to Wildlife Institute of India (WII) Dean Prof Y V Jhala, bringing cheetahs to India is "is just the beginning" and that the "actual work begins now."

According to Jhala, building a prey base for the cheetahs and restricting poaching are the two main challenges in front of forest officials.

Also Read | Villagers fear land acquisition, human-animal conflict as cheetahs arrive in Kuno

As these big cats have been brought from another country, special arrangements are needed to make them familiar with India’s atmosphere. Talking about the habitation of these big cats, Jhala told The Indian Express: “The eight cheetahs will be in different bomas (temporary quarantine enclosures to monitor their health) over the next month. They have been housed according to their social units, so a pair of brothers have been housed in one boma and a pair of sisters in another; the others have been put in individual bomas.”

These animals will be monitored for capture myopathy, a disease which occurs among wild animals that experience stress and physical exertion due to transportation, said Jhala.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
Namibia
cheetah
India News
Kuno National Park

What's Brewing

Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?

Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

A (biased) history of flavours

A (biased) history of flavours

Coffee couture

Coffee couture

Are uniforms really uniform?

Are uniforms really uniform?

Speaking the queer language

Speaking the queer language

 