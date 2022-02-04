Adityanath established rule of law in UP, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying he has freed Uttar Pradesh of mafias by establishing the rule of the law in the "true sense" after 25 years. The opposition alliance, he said, had lost to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh previously and would be defeated again.

Shah was addressing an election meeting ahead of the filing of nomination by Adityanath from the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat. The union minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking special care of development, particularly of the Purvanchal region.

Besides Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, chiefs of BJP allies, Apna Dal and NISHAD party, were also present on the occasion.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases, starting February 10.

