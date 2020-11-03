UP: After namaz in temple, 'Hanuman Chalisa' at Idgah

After namaz offered at temple, 4 youths recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' at an Idgah in Mathura

"If they (Muslims) can offer namaz in a temple, then we can also recite devotional hymns in a mosque,'' said one of the youths

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Nov 03 2020, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 17:44 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Two days after two Muslim youths offered namaz inside a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, four people recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' (devotional hymns addressed to Lord Hanumana) and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' at an Idgah in the same district on Tuesday.

According to the police sources here, the four youths sneaked into the sprawling Idgah grounds at Govardhan town in the district at around 10am and recited the hymns, taking the people who were present there by surprise.

The youths, who hailed from Govardhan town, later uploaded the video of their act on social media platforms. Acting swiftly after the video went viral, the police nabbed all of them a little later, sources said.

''We have done nothing wrong....if they (Muslims) can offer namaz in a temple, then we can also recite devotional hymns in a mosque,'' said one of the youths.

''We will take stern action against the offenders,'' said a senior police official in Mathura.

Two Muslim youths had allegedly offered prayers inside the Nand Mahal temple at Nandgaon in the district on Sunday. The police, on Tuesday, arrested one Faisal Khan from Delhi in connection with the case.

In another incident, apparently aimed at vitiating the communal atmosphere in the state, some miscreants painted around half a dozen places of worship for the Muslims in saffron in Agra town, according to the reports. Police later restored the original colour of the places of worship.

