After Rajasthan, suspected case of coronavirus in Chandigarh

A 28-year-old Chandigarh tri-city resident has been quarantined at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh after he turned up with likely symptoms of the deadly coronavirus.

The Mohali resident is a banker, who recently had returned from China. He has been kept in isolation in the communicable disease ward.

His blood sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to ascertain whether the patient is positive for the deadly virus. PGI has alerted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare about the suspected case.

This is the second suspected case of coronavirus infection reported in northern India. Earlier, a suspected case was reported in Rajasthan. According to the hospital authorities, the 19-year-old boy, a second-year MBBS student in China, had arrived in India a few days ago with symptoms suggestive of the viral disease.