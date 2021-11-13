After Supreme Court's diktat, Kejriwal calls emergency meet on Delhi air pollution

SC pollution diktat: Kejriwal calls emergency meet

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 13 2021, 12:29 ist
CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Soon after the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre as well the Delhi government over air pollution in the national capital, CM Arvind Kejriwal called an emergency meeting today (November 13) to tackle the situation.

Also Read — Look at this issue beyond politics: Supreme Court pulls up Centre over Delhi air pollution

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health minister Satyendar Jain, Environment minister Gopal Rai and Delhi Chief Secretary will take part in the meeting. 

More to follow...

