Afzal Guru claimed in letter that Davinder Singh tortured him, told him to handle a 'small job': Report

The recent arrest of police officer Davinder Singh over allegedly bringing two terrorists into Jammu has brought to light his association with the Afzal Guru case.

According to multiple reports, Afzal Guru - a surrendered terrorist who was hanged for the Parliament attack in 2001 - had written a letter to his lawyer from Tihar, saying that Singh had tortured him as a part of a larger conspiracy.

The letter also alleged that Davinder Singh wanted Guru to pay money to police officers.

"Then they took me to Humhama STF camp where D.S.P. Dravinder [Davinder] Singh also tortured me," Guru wrote, according to the reports.

"Ultimately I accepted to pay them 10,00,000 Rs. for which my family sold the gold of my wife. Even after this they could manage only 80000 Rs. Then they took the scooter too which was just 2-3 months old which I bought for 24000 Rs. Thus after getting 1 lakh rupees they let me free. But now I was a broken person [sic]," Guru wrote in the letter.

Singh also introduced him to "Mohammed" - who is unidentified - and asked Guru to ferry him to Delhi, reports said. Guru was also told by Davinder Singh to get 'Mohammed' a rented accommodation.

“One day Altaf took me to Dravinder [Davinder] Singh (D.S.P). D.S. told me that I had to do a small job for him that has to took one man to Delhi as I was well aware about Delhi and has to manage a rented house for him. Since I was not knowing the man but I suspected that this man is not Kashmiri as he did not speak in Kashmiri but I was helpless to do what Dravinder told me. I took him to Delhi (sic)" Guru wrote, according to reports.

"One of his torture inspector as they called him Shanty Singh electrified me naked for 3 hours and made me drink water while giving electric shocks through telephone instrument," said Afzal Guru, in the letter addressed to his lawyer.

"I did interrogate and torture him [Guru] at my camp for several days. And we never recorded his arrest in the books anywhere. His description of torture at my camp is true," Singh told Bukhari in 2006, according to a transcript published by Scroll.in.

The police are now investigating if Davinder Singh has helped militants previously as well. Davinder Singh joined the Jammu and Kashmir Police as a sub-inspector in the mid '90s.