Against Rs 563 cr in 2020-2021, Kashmir exported handicrafts worth Rs 1,116 cr last year

Despite slowdown in economy, Handicrafts sector, one of the major sources of livelihood for people in Kashmir for hundreds of years, is showing signs of growth with goods worth Rs 1116.37 crore exported in 2022-23 against Rs 563.13 crore in previous financial year.

According to official data, shawl exports recorded the highest increase. Against Rs 165.98 crore in 2021-22, the shawls worth Rs 424.20 were exported in the last fiscal. Likewise, against Rs 251.05 crore in 2021-22, the carpets worth Rs 357.21 crore were exported in 2022-23.

Similarly, chain stitch recorded a huge jump in exports. Against Rs 79.56 crore in 2021-22, the chain stitch exports hit Rs 284.46 crore in the last fiscal.

The handicraft activities carried out in Kashmir are famous throughout the world because of their fine quality, unique art and inquisitiveness in design. The sector has proved to be a source of income and created vast employment opportunities within and outside Kashmir.

The Gulf and European countries represent a major customer base for Kashmiri carpets and Pashmina shawls.

In April, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the government was committed to provide training, design, technology, financial and other infrastructure support that will significantly contribute to the growth of this sector and earnings of artisans.

“More than three lakh artisans are registered with the department. A number of steps like enhanced financial assistance, seven per cent interest subvention, training, assistance to 3,000 Self Help Groups and cooperative societies have been taken to accelerate the development of this sector,” he said.

An official of J&K Department of Handicrafts and Handlooms said that having witnessed a nosedive since 2014, the handicrafts and handlooms sector has shown a significant growth.



“It is envisaged that the sector will keep growing in the coming years,” he said and added the government has also decided to rope in e-commerce giants to further boost export and end the middlemen menace in the sector.

During the recently concluded G20 event in Srinagar, craft bazaar was set up at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre which displayed local handcrafts and evinced an interest among the visiting foreign delegates.

In a rare experience, the G20 delegates were also asked to try their hands by participating in the live demonstration of art works.

“We are hopeful that the sector will see further growth in coming times. The economic recession in some parts of the world is a worry, but the growth of Kashmir handicrafts sector is going to touch the sky in coming times,” a local exporter told DH.