Agniveer recruitment rally begins in J&K's Baramulla

An Agniveer recruitment rally for male candidates of 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and two districts of Ladakh began in Baramulla on Saturday, a Defence official said.

The rally, which started at Haiderbeig area of Pattan in north Kashmir, was flagged off by the GOC of the counter-insurgency force, Srinagar-based PRO Defence said.

"#AGNIVEER Recruitment Rally under HQ Recruiting Zone Jalandhar cantt for 10 districts of UT of #JammuAndKashmir & 2 districts of Ladakh commenced at Haiderbeig, Pattan on 17 Sep 22," he tweeted.

Candidates from Ladakh and J-K districts participated with great enthusiasm in the rally, the PRO said.