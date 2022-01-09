Ahead of Budget Session, 400 Parliament staffers test positive for Covid-19

Close to 400 people working in Parliament House have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past four days prompting authorities to impose restrictions on attendance on officials and staff ahead of the Budget Session.

Sources said 200 from Lok Sabha Secretariat, 65 from Rajya Sabha Secretariat and 133 of allied services tested positive for the virus between January 4 and 8.

Following this, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat reimposed restrictions on attendance of officials and staff.

According to the latest directions, only 50 per cent of officials and staff of Rajya Sabha Secretariat below the rank of Under Secretary/Executive officers are required to attend office till the end of this month. They constitute about 65 per cent of the total employees.

The decision was taken after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reviewed the situation with Secretary General PC Modi and Advisor Dr PPL Ramacharyulu following the surge in cases in Parliament House complex.

Sources said Naidu asked them to take necessary measures to contain the spread of virus among the Secretariat officials and staff ahead of the Budget session which is to begin towards the end of this month.

Those with disabilities and pregnant women are exempted from attending office. Opening and closing timings of the Secretariat have been staggered to avoid crowding while all official meetings will be held virtually.

Naidu also directed that all the around 1,300 officials and staff in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat be tested for Covid-19. The recovery of those infected will be closely monitored and assisted in hospitalisation and treatment if needed.

