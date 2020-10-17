AIMPLB to challenge special CBI court's Babri Masjid demolition case verdict

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), an apex body of the Muslims in the country, has decided to challenge the special CBI court's verdict acquitting all the 32 accused persons in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The decision to challenge the verdict in the high court was taken at the two-day meeting of the AIMPLB's working committee, which concluded on Friday.

''The decision was unanimous,'' said a Board office-bearer here on Saturday. The meeting was held online owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read: The Babri verdict is cause for worry

He said that the members expressed 'surprise' at the special CBI court's verdict and termed it 'unfortunate'.

''The members felt that there were ample grounds to challenge the verdict in the higher court,'' he added.

Earlier, Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) convener Zafaryab Jilani had said here that he was not 'satisfied' with the verdict and that it would be challenged in the high court.

Jilani had said that the CBI had failed to put up a strong case despite there being enough evidence against the BJP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders who had been charged with conspiracy to bring down the disputed structure.

The Board also decided to form a committee to apprise the political parties and religious outfits about the pitfalls of uniform civil code, sources said.

It also decided to intervene in the Sabarimala case as the members of the Board felt that it involved religious freedom guaranteed in the Indian constitution.