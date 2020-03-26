All places of worship closed in Srinagar to prevent coronavirus spread

With number of coronavirus infected cases rising with each passing day, district magistrate Srinagar on Thursday ordered the closure of all places of worship, including mosques, temples, gurdwaras and churches to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Major shrines and gurdwaras supported the decision of the administration and made the initiative in this regard, said an official spokesman.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Some of the shrines and gurdwaras closed gates in support of the call as soon as requested this morning include – among others – the revered Hazratbal shrine, Naqshband Sahab shrine, Dastgeer Sahib shrine and Chattipadshahi Gurdwara, he said.

The concerned officers are on the ground reaching out across the district to ensure closure of all places of worship. The District Magistrate Srinagar appealed to management committees of all places of worship and all residents of the district to cooperate with and support the administration in this decision taken for the greater good of the people in view of the prevailing health situation.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

He urged one and all to ensure strict implementation of the order until further notice. The DM said it was a difficult decision but an unavoidable measure keeping in view the threat that this infection poses.

Meanwhile, Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam on Thursday said that no Friday prayers in any masjid or shrine in Kashmir will be held as “we are heading towards a disaster.”

“My humble appeal to people of including Imams and Khateebs and managing bodies of all masjids and shrines across Kashmir is not to hold/organize Friday congregational prayers. It is for our safety and Islam allows it,” he said.

Last week, the Grand Mufti had said people who think they can maintain required hygiene to pray at mosques should go ahead.