Allahabad High Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi Mosque

In a significant verdict, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected the petition filed by the Muslim litigants seeking a stay on the Varanasi court's order for a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and ruled that the ASI survey would continue.

A single-judge bench comprising chief justice Pritinker Diwaker had, last week reserved its ruling on the petition filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which looked after the Gyanvapi Mosque, after hearing arguments from the counsels of both the Hindu and Muslim petitioners.

The court said that the survey was needed in the ''interest of justice''. It said that the order of the Varanasi court was justified. The HC also said that no digging would be done inside the premises.

The ASI would conduct the survey of the premises barring the 'wuzukhana' (the area where the Muslims wash themselves before offering prayers), the court said.

The lawyer for the Hindu litigants Vishnu Shankar Jain said that the survey would be conducted by the ASI in accordance with the affidavit filed by the ASI in the court earlier. In its affidavit, the ASI had said that the survey could be conducted without damaging the structure of the mosque.

The Varanasi court had on July 21 directed the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the premises. The survey work however could not start as the supreme court stayed the order and directed the Muslim litigants to approach the Allahabad high court.

During the hearing in the high court, Jain had said that in the earlier survey conducted by the Commissioner, evidence like a ''swastika sign'', indicating that the structure (Gyanvapi Mosque) was in fact a temple had surfaced. ''The ASI survey can reveal crucial evidence as had happened in the Ram Janmabhoomi case,'' Jain contended.

The counsel for the Masjid Committee had, however, opposed the contention of Jain and said that the Survey was an attempt to gather evidence. ''The court can not gather evidence...the complainant has to furnish evidence,'' he had said.

The premises had been a bone of contention between the two communities for the past several decades but there was a renewed clamour to ''take back'' the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises by the saffron outfits after the favourable decision of the apex court in the Ram temple case.

The Hindu petitioners contended that a part of the temple had been demolished by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century. The Muslim side contended that the Mosque existed before the reign of Aurangzeb and also claimed that the same had also been mentioned in the land records.