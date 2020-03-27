Amid lockdown, online wedding in Bihar to tackle COVID 19, no positive case yet

Amid complete lockdown, two sisters in Bihar’s Begusarai district were married off online. The grooms belonged to Nalanda and Gaya respectively.

This was arguably the first such wedding in the state where there was no band, baaja, baraat, as neither gathering of persons are allowed nor plying of any vehicles.

But since the wedding dates had been finalised for the two daughters of Wali Ahmad Qureshi, a resident of Balia, it was decided that the wedding would take place online while the nikah would be read in the presence of Imam of Masjid, Mohammad Ahsan.

The online ‘nikah’ of Qureshi’s third daughter Nagma Parveen took place with Shamsher Qureshi of Nalanda. Later, the same methodology (of video-conferencing) was adopted for her younger sister Raahat Parveen, who was wedded to Kalim Qureshi of Gaya.

After the formalities, the brides’ parents extended greetings and showered their blessings.

Another unique marriage

Earlier, on March 21, Mohammad Kamal had preponed his wedding by a day, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Janata curfew on March 22 (Sunday). Supporting Modi’s call, Kamal, along with his baraat (wedding procession), reached the bride’s house in Muzaffarpur on March 21, and completed the nikaah at a simple ceremony.

Before the Janata curfew came into force on Sunday, he left with his new bride late night itself.