Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, Srinagar hospital shuts OPD

Amid the steep rise in Covid-19 cases, authorities at Srinagar’s super-speciality SMHS hospital have stopped the functioning of the out-patient department (OPD) with only surgeries of emergency nature and other referral cases being entertained.

To deal with the rising number of novel-coronavirus-positive patients, the hospital administration has also designated 12 wards, including paid rooms as Covid-19 designated wards.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Principal Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar to review the preparedness of SMHS and other associated hospitals in Srinagar to deal with the Covid-19.

“In the meeting, it was decided to stop the operation of OPDs. Only surgeries of emergency nature, malignancies and other referral cases shall be entertained,” an official of the GMC told DH.

He said the patient load vis-à-vis duty roaster of doctors and paramecia staff shall also be regulated and rationalised.

From April 1 till April 15, the occupancy of hospitals in Kashmir has risen from 139 beds to 354 beds, an increase of 250%. The rise in admissions has been exponential in April as per official data while the capacity had been curtailed in December when Kashmir saw a sharp drop in daily positive cases.

Medical Superintendent of the SMHS Hospital, Dr Nazir Chowdhary said that 203 beds have been designated as Covid beds at the hospital. He said that the rush of patients has been increasing with each passing day, saying that nearly 30 patients are being admitted to the hospital on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, the J&K government Saturday has constituted a high-level committee to ensure adequate and timely supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals.

An order issued by the Commissioner Secretary to the government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi reads that to meet frequently and make necessary arrangements for ensuring regular and adequate supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals to meet any current and future needs.

“To ensure adequate stocking of medical oxygen, wherever necessary, the committee shall be serviced by Industries & Commerce department,” it reads.