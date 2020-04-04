Amidst coronavirus chaos, Pakistan trying to push militants into Jammu and Kashmir

With coronavirus pandemic spreading chaos everywhere, Pakistan Army is trying to take advantage of the crisis and push militants into Jammu and Kashmir.

In recent days, several attempts were made by the infiltrators with Pakistani Army giving them covering fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu region.

Sources said the Pakistan Army, anticipating that police and paramilitary personnel in the towns, as well as rural areas, are busy in enforcing lockdown, is trying to take advantage of the situation and push militants into J&K.

However, they said, despite the prevailing crisis due to coronavirus pandemic, there has been no let-up in army operations along the LoC to deal with infiltration attempts by militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) aided and abetted by the Pakistani army.

“Intelligence inputs reveal that militants want to infiltrate and carry out terror attacks on vital installations of security forces and the public. The militants have been camping on the launching pads, located close to the LoC on the Pakistan side with a view to sneak into this side taking advantage of the prevailing situation,” they added.

A senior army officer told DH that troops along the LoC continue to maintain high-degree alert to ensure that the Pakistan Army doesn’t succeed in its nefarious designs. “Pakistan Army is resorting to heavy mortar shelling and firing along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts from the last one week in an attempt to divert the attention of Indian army,” he said.

However, the officer said, the Indian Army has retaliated to all ceasefire violations aggressively and didn’t allow the Pakistani designs to succeed to push infiltrators into Jammu and Kashmir. “The inputs are very specific and credible. But we have put our strategy in place to counter any kind of infiltration attempt,” he added.