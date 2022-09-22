Amit Shah chairs meeting with officials amid 'largest-ever' NIA raids

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday chaired a meeting with officials including the NSA and Home Secretary on raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the Popular Front of India (PFI) offices and members.

In near-simultaneous raids across the country, a multi-agency operation spearheaded by the NIA on Thursday led to the arrest of 106 activists of the PFI in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials said.

Also Read — Crackdown on PFI: NIA, ED raid offices, 100 cadres held

The maximum number of arrests were made in Kerala (22) followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each) and Rajasthan (2).

According to the officials, the arrests were made during the raids which have been termed the "largest-ever investigation process till date".

Also Read — What is the PFI? Why is it on the ED, NIA radar?

Details of the arrested activists were not available immediately, but officials said the arrests were done by the NIA, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the police forces of 11 states so far.

More to follow...