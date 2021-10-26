Amit Shah visits J&K: 5 key messages to Kashmiris

Amit Shah went on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, his first after the government abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and revoked the erstwhile state's special status and bifurcated it into union territories.

Here are 5 key takeaways from the Union Home Minister's visit:

1. Emphasis on development:

On his second day in Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah inaugurated the new campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Jammu. 25,000 government jobs were also given by the Service Selection Board, of which 7,000 people were given appointment letters.

Speaking on further development in the region, he said that an investment of Rs 12,000 crore had been received and by 2022, an investment of around Rs 51,000 crore was expected before 2022. He also said that the metro is to start in Jammu and Srinagar along with an airport. In order to make connectivity in districts easier, a helicopter policy was developed in which wall districts of J&K are to get helipads

2. Connecting with locals:

After his public rally in Srinagar, he met locals despite several security threats. He also removed a bulletproof shield to speak "frankly" with the people of J&K. He also said that instead of speaking to Pakistan, he would rather speak to youth and people of the Valley. He also visited the house of a civilian situated close to the India-Pakistan border and met family members.

The minister also visited Dal Lake and witnessed a laser. show. Tweeting about the experience, he called it a "mesmerising experience."

It was a mesmerising experience to watch the musical fountain and laser show at Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake. Also inaugurated the ‘Houseboat Festival’ organised by the J&K Tourism. Sharing some pictures. pic.twitter.com/uWbXniDLf2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 25, 2021

3. Review of security policy:

Amit Shah held a top-level security meeting with all forces and agencies at the Raj Bhawan. He said that terrorism, stone pelting has reduced after the abrogation of Article 370. He also visited Border Out Post in Maqwal, and met and spent time with BSF Jawans.

4. Homage to martyrs:

During his visit, he also met families of security forces and terror activities and paid homage to martyrs. As soon as he landed he met the wife of an inspector who had been killed by terrorists in June this year after he was returning from praying at the mosque. He offered the inspector's wife a job. He also met families of other martyrs and civilians who were killed by terrorists in the Valley.

On the last day of his trip, he paid homage to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack, and on Monday night, he also had dinner with military and paramilitary forces.

5. United India:

Shah visited the Gurudwara Digiana Ashram in Jammu with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and also the Kheer Bhawani Durga temple in Ganderbal. He also met Sufi saints and held discussions. He heralded Sufi culture as a focal point of India's rich heritage.

He also said that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood will be restored after the delimitation process and completion of elections.