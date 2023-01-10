'Amrit' showering on MP during Azadi ka Amrit Kaal: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said "I feel that 'amrit' is showering on MP during Azadi ka Amrit Kaal," adding "You have arrived in MP but even Indore and MP have left no stone unturned, it has opened the door to its heart and home," as per ANI. He was speaking at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore.

Also in attendance were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and EAM S Jaishankar.

Modi said Pravasi Bhartiyas are the "brand ambassadors" of India on foreign soil and have a significant place as India enters 'Amrit kaal' of the next 25 years.

Chouhan, meanwhile, encouraged NRIs to implement innovative ideas in the state. "If you (NRIs) have any innovation which you are willing to implement, then remember 'Mama' (maternal uncle as Chouhan is popularly called). The Madhya Pradesh government will always be ready to extend all possible cooperation," he said, adding, "We are going to introduce a Youth Policy very soon. Global Skill Park is being established for the development of entrepreneurship along with education."

The CM continued, "A self-reliant India is being made. The leadership in the technology-oriented organisations like Google, MasterCard, Microsoft, Adobe etc is in the hands of Indians. It is a matter of pride that the people like Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Indra Nooyi to name a few have created a new history of success. Indian youth have proved their mettle in the world through technology and innovation."

Meanwhile, foreign delegates attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention in Indore also got the chance to enjoy delicacies like pani puri, pakodi chaat and local avatar of hot dogs among others. The guests visited the Chappan Dukan food hub in India's cleanest city, and Chouhan also regaled them with famous songs like Mehman jo hamara hota hai, woh jaan se pyara hota hai and Nadira chale, chale re dhara.

