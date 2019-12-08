Anaj Mandi building did not have fire clearance: DFS

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 08 2019, 14:29pm ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2019, 14:36pm ist
A Delhi Fire Service truck is seen along a street near the site of a facotry where a fire broke out, in Anaj Mandi area of New Delhi. AFP

The four-storey building in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi where a blaze broke out on Sunday morning, killing at least 43 people, did not have a fire clearance, said the Delhi Fire Service.

According to Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg, the building did not have a fire clearance and no fire safety equipment was found installed on the premises.

In one of the worst fire accidents in the city, 43 people, mostly labourers, were killed after the blaze ripped through the four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi area in the early hours of Sunday.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
Fire
Comments (+)
 