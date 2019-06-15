Anantnag fidayeen attack: Tourism industry may take hit

After witnessing an increase in tourist arrivals during last few weeks, Kashmir’s tourism industry is likely to suffer a jolt due to Wednesday’s fidayeen (suicide) attack in southern Anantnag district in which five CRPF men were killed.

As per official figures, on an average 6000 tourists were arriving every day in Kashmir prior to the attack, which the tour operators’ fear will get badly affected by Anantnag like incidents. They say such incidents encourage cancellations.

One of the primary reasons for tourist influx to Kashmir in recent weeks, the operators say, was the pleasant weather in the Valley. Lot of tourist from the plains of the country were arriving here to escape the prevailing heatwave. While the temperature in most parts of the country were in 40’s, mercury in Kashmir is hovering in mid-20’s.

“However, in the last three days curious queries from tourists, who had bookings, have started coming. As TV screens flash news about fidayeen attack, tourists intending to come here, think twice before deciding about their plan. We are receiving some cancellation calls while as others have put their tour itineraries on hold for now,” said Naveed, a tour operator.

Since the killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on 8 July 2016 and the subsequent unrest, the number of tourists, both domestic and foreign, has witnessed a steep decline. Tourism destinations and hotels both in private and government sector have been worst affected and most of the hotels are left with zero occupancy.

However, in recent weeks, not only domestic tourists but from south-east Asia nations such as Malaysia had started to arrive in Kashmir. “Mostly the Muslim country tourists such as Bangladesh and Malaysia don’t travel during Ramzan. But now that we were hoping for groups of tourists from these countries, we are sceptical due to Anantnag incident,” Naveed said.

Even government officials admit that Anantnag like incidents prove counterproductive for the promotion of tourism being undertaken in various states and even in foreign countries.

Director Tourism Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani said the footfalls had started picking up since last few days adding the Department has several local promotional events in the pipeline.

“In order to overcome the negative portrayal we have lined up a host of local promotional events from white water rafting to festivals. We are constantly making efforts to attract more tourists to the Valley,” he said and added they were also utilizing social media to create a buzz that Kashmir is safe for tourists.