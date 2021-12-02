Andhra Pradesh, Odisha brace for cyclonic storm Jawad; PM Modi chairs meeting

The Andhra Pradesh government is bracing for another round of nature’s fury, this time likely to hit the northern coast.

A well-marked low-pressure area lying over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into cyclonic storm Jawad and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts around December 4 morning, with the wind speed ranging up to 100 kilometres per hour, and then re-curve in the north-northeastward direction towards the West Bengal coast.

The cyclone is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast on Saturday and Sunday and those who are in the sea have been advised to return to the coast at the earliest.

The East Coast Railways has cancelled 95 trains operating in its jurisdiction for three days and has also geared up its disaster management tools for the possible cyclone, an official said.

The Indian Coast Guard has started pre-emptive actions for the safety of life and property at sea, tasking its ships and aircraft to relay weather warnings to mariners, a defence official said.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy held a review meeting with collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts in north coastal AP regarding the precautionary measures to be taken as the cyclonic storm closes in on.

The Odisha government has also geared up its preparedness by keeping adequate men, machinery and logistics ready to meet the challenge.

Modi reviews preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the preparedness to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad and directed officials to take every measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated.

He directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and the maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water etc., and that they are restored immediately in the event of any disruption.

