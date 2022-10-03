Ankita Bhandari murder: SIT finds suite for VIPs

Ankita Bhandari murder: SIT finds suite for VIPs at Uttarakhand resort

Renuka Devi said the investigation is now moving towards the role of the presidential suite at the resort

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Oct 03 2022, 05:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 05:28 ist
People block the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in protest against the killing of Ankita Bhandari, at Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Credit: PTI File Photo

The resort where Ankita Bhandari worked as a receptionist had a ‘presidential suite’ meant for VIP guests, DIG P Renuka Devi who is heading the SIT looking into the case said on Sunday.

"There was a presidential suite at the resort and whoever stayed there was called a VIP guest," she said.

She said that the team has made progress in the case and has interrogated all employees of the resort and revenue police personnel in the area, recording their statements.

"We have in our possession all the evidence that we collected during the interrogations, apart from the electronic evidence gathered from the crime scene which give important clues about the motive behind the crime," Renuka Devi told reporters here.

"The victim's friend has also been interrogated and has his statement recorded," she added.

Also Read | Ankita Bhandari murder: 3 key accused remanded in SIT custody

Resort owner Pulkit Arya -- son of local BJP leader Vinod Arya -- and his two accomplices were taken by the SIT to the crime scene to understand the sequence of events at the resort on the day of the incident, the DIG said.

A Kotdwar court had earlier remanded the three men to a three-day police custody beginning Friday.

Renuka Devi said the investigation is now moving towards the role of the presidential suite at the resort.

"We are trying to conclude the probe as soon as possible," she said.

Rumours are rife in Uttarakhand about the identity of the “VIP” whom Bhandari was under pressure to offer “special services” to.

Bhandari, 19, worked as a receptionist at Vanantara resort – owned by Pulkit Arya – in Pauri district’s Yamkeshwar block. Her body was fished out from Cheela canal near Rishikesh.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttarakhand
murder
BJP
India News

What's Brewing

Urban floods: Prepping for the next man-made disaster

Urban floods: Prepping for the next man-made disaster

A wedding in Oman

A wedding in Oman

Will GST Council decide on gaming?

Will GST Council decide on gaming?

Preparing for a black swan event

Preparing for a black swan event

Medical clownselors bring smiles to pediatric patients

Medical clownselors bring smiles to pediatric patients

CBI makes social media debut

CBI makes social media debut

Not 'hello', say 'Vande Mataram' on calls: Shinde govt

Not 'hello', say 'Vande Mataram' on calls: Shinde govt

Vatican to Burj Khalifa: Quirky Durga Puja pandals

Vatican to Burj Khalifa: Quirky Durga Puja pandals

With drained battery, India's Mars Orbiter bids adieu

With drained battery, India's Mars Orbiter bids adieu

Politicians pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Politicians pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

 