Another cheetah dies at Kuno National Park; toll rises to 9

Another cheetah died at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, Aseem Srivastava, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), said.

The female cheetah 'Dhatri' was found dead in the park earlier this morning.

Authorities said that an autopsy is under way to ascertain the cause of death.

This is the ninth cheetah which has died since March.

