Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

No one was injured or any damage reported in the blast

PTI
PTI, Amritsar,
  • May 08 2023, 13:57 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 13:57 ist
Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav (centre) with police personnel at the site after an explosion occurred on Heritage Street near Golden Temple, in Amritsar, Monday, May 8. Credit: PTI Photo

An explosion took place on a heritage street near the Golden Temple here on Monday morning close to the spot where a blast was reported on May 6, police said.

No one was injured or any damage reported in Monday's blast. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The explosion occurred near the same spot on the heritage street leading to the Golden Temple where the one on Saturday took place, the police said.

Also Read: Woman with her cheek painted in tricolour 'stopped' from entering Golden Temple, controversy erupts

According to an eyewitness, the explosion was reported around 6:30 am. Police and forensic teams reached the spot soon after and started collecting samples for investigation.

Locals called for a thorough probe into the two explosions.

Jasbir Singh Patti, a daily visitor to the Golden Temple for the last 20 years, said the explosions have created panic among the devotees and the police should thoroughly investigate these incidents.

One person was injured and glass facades of some buildings were damaged in Saturday's blast.

