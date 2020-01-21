Anti-CAA Protests: 150 booked, police accused of preventing people from protesting

As the women's protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act at the historic Clock Tower entered its fifth day, the police booked around 150 protesters on charges of rioting, making objectionable comments on the internet and defying prohibitory orders.

While the police were accused of preventing people from joining the protest, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav's minor daughter Tina Yadav participated in the protest with her friends.

Tina had joined the protest on Sunday but people came to know about it on Tuesday after her pictures with other children went viral on social networking sites.

A women's rights activist Pooja Shukla alleged that she was prevented by cops from joining the protest. ''The cops did not allow me to come out of my residence,'' she alleged.

According to the sources here, more than 150 women protesters have been booked though none of them has been arrested. Those booked also included two daughters of famous Urdu poet Munavvar Rana.

''We have not done anything wrong...the FIRs against us expose the government, which has been trying every trick to get us to call off our protest,'' said a woman protester here.

She also said that those booked would approach the court as the FIRs were 'illegal'.