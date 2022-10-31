Army foils infiltration bid along LoC, Pakistan militant killed

Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and killed a foreign militant after he was trying to sneak into this side.

“One #Pakistani #terrorist/infiltrator got #neutralised by Army in Keran Sector (Jumagund area) in #Kupwara district. Search ops in the area is still going on. Further details shall follow (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The encounter comes a day after Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh said infiltration attempts may increase in the coming days as militants terror handlers across the border may try to push terrorists into the Indian side before snow blocks passes along the LoC.

This year 41 foreign militants have been killed in various encounters with the security forces in Kashmir in the first 10 months of this year compared to 19 such killings in the whole of 2021.

“The increase in killing of foreign militants clearly reveals that Pakistan spy agency ISI has lost trust on local militants and are pushing more Pakistanis to keep the terrorism alive in Kashmir,” a senior police officer said.