Arvind Kejriwal cancels Sunday off for officers to inspect Delhi's waterlogged areas

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal cancelled the Sunday holiday of several government officials after rains lashed the nation's capital, leading to waterlogging in some parts.

"Delhi received 126 mm of rain yesterday. 15% of the total rainfall of the monsoon season fell in just 12 hours. People were very upset due to water logging", Kejriwal said in a tweet, adding that "all the ministers and mayor of Delhi will inspect the problem areas" today.

कल दिल्ली में 126mm बारिश हुई। मॉनसून सीज़न की टोटल बारिश का 15% मात्र 12 घण्टे में बरसा। लोग जल भराव से काफ़ी परेशान हुए। आज दिल्ली के सभी मंत्री और मेयर problem areas का इंस्पेक्शन करेंगे। सभी विभागों के अफ़सरों को संडे की छुट्टी कैंसिल कर के, ग्राउंड पर उतरने के निर्देश दिये… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 9, 2023

"Officers of all departments have been instructed to cancel the Sunday holiday and get on the ground", he concluded.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said.

An interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert warning people of moderate rains, but the heavy rainfall has already left parks, underpasses, and hospital premises submerged, causing chaos.

As photos and videos have emerged online showing commuters wading through waters, questions have been raised about the city's infrastructure.

Delhi also witnessed power disruptions and internet connectivity issues in several areas due to strong winds and showers.

(With PTI inputs)