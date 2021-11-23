Asaduddin Owaisi is Samajwadi Party agent: Adityanath

Asaduddin Owaisi is Samajwadi Party agent: Yogi Adityanath

CM Adityanath also accused Owaisi of instigating riots in the state

IANS
IANS, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Nov 23 2021, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 16:22 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday termed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi as an 'agent' of the Samajwadi Party. He also accused Owaisi of instigating riots in the state and warned of strict action if the AIMIM leader tried to create trouble.

Addressing the 'Booth President's Conference' at the inauguration of the district headquarters office in Kanpur, Yogi Adityanath said, "Earlier there used to be riots every third or fourth day in the state, but now Uttar Pradesh has the identity of a riot-free state. On this occasion, I will ask the followers of 'Chacha jaan' (Owaisi) and 'Abba jaan' (Mulayam) to listen carefully -- if you spoil the atmosphere by provoking the feelings of the state, then the government knows how to deal with it strictly."

Also read: Both SP, BJP taking credit for work planned by previous BSP govt: Mayawati  

He said that Owaisi was trying to instigate people by becoming an agent of Samajwadi Party (SP). He should keep in mind that now the government is not backing the riots, but the government now runs the bulldozers on the mafia.

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi had demanded that the Modi government at the Centre should withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) law just like they had withdrawn the farm laws.

"If the government brings NPR and CAA laws, then we will create another new 'Shaheen Bagh," he had said

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Yogi Adityanath
AIMIM
Asaduddin Owaisi
Samajwadi Party
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls

Related videos

What's Brewing

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

Digital touch to libraries in Kodagu

Digital touch to libraries in Kodagu

DH Toon | Elections decide 'tone' of politicians?

DH Toon | Elections decide 'tone' of politicians?

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

 