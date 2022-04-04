'Crime a great offence, Ashish Mishra not flight risk'

Ashish Mishra not a flight risk, says UP government in plea; SC reserves order on bail cancellation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 04 2022, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 12:20 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on the plea for cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

In its plea against rescinding the bail, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, said that while the crime is a great offence, the accused Ashish Mishra is not a flight risk.

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Lakhimpur Kheri

Related videos

What's Brewing

Grammys 2022: Music's top stars shine on red carpet

Grammys 2022: Music's top stars shine on red carpet

Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death

Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death

Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers

Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

How transcription morphs words into adult language

How transcription morphs words into adult language

Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8

Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8

After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

What's in your tapas?

What's in your tapas?

 