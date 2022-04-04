Ashish Mishra not a flight risk, says UP government in plea; SC reserves order on bail cancellation

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on the plea for cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
In its plea against rescinding the bail, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, said that while the crime is a great offence, the accused Ashish Mishra is not a flight risk.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Grammys 2022: Music's top stars shine on red carpet
Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death
Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers
In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army
Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students
Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study
How transcription morphs words into adult language
Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8
After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'
What's in your tapas?