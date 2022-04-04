Ashish Mishra not a flight risk, says UP government in plea; SC reserves order on bail cancellation

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on the plea for cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

In its plea against rescinding the bail, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, said that while the crime is a great offence, the accused Ashish Mishra is not a flight risk.

