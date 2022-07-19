Assembly polls may get further delayed in Jammu and Kashmir

With government of India once again putting ball of holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in the court of Election Commission (EC), the much awaited polls may be deferred further.

In a written reply to a question about the time-frame by which the situation in Kashmir would be brought to normal for starting democratic process in the Valley, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply in the Parliament said the decision to schedule elections is the prerogative of the EC.

“The government constituted a Delimitation Commission, which notified Orders on March 14, 2022 and May 5, 2022, on delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir. Thereafter, the Election Commission has initiated revision of electoral rolls of voters of the Union Territory,’ he said and left it to the EC to decide about the holding of Assembly polls," he said.

Rameez Makhdoomi, a political analyst and a TV debater believes that the Center was not in a hurry to hold the Assembly polls in the erstwhile state. “For two years, the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister would say the polls would be held only after the delimitation process is over. Now when delimitation is over, the Centre is not giving any clear cut indication of holding the polls,” he said.

Makhdoomi says that the BJP government was not in a mood to hold elections in the union territory immediately. “They want to consolidate their position not only in the Jammu region which is their traditional vote bank, but also make some inroads into the Kashmir valley so that their dream of Hindu chief minister is fulfilled. But for that they need time and it could push elections to next year,” he added.

A senior National Conference leader wishing anonymity said that later this year the BJP government will make an excuse of ‘security situation’ in Kashmir to further delay the elections. “Since last more than four years, J&K has been without an elected government and every time the BJP makes one or the other excuse to not hold the elections. The political uncertainty in the region has further alienated people of Kashmir from the mainstream,” he said.

On June 19, 2018, the BJP broke its alliance with PDP forcing the chief minister of the PDP-BJP alliance Mehbooba Mufti to resign. Five months later, on November 28, 2018, then J&K governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the legislative assembly and a month later on December 19, 2018, President Ram Nath Kovind issued a proclamation promulgating President's Rule in J&K under article 356 of the Constitution of India.

Eight months later, the BJP government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated J&K into two UTs, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.