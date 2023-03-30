At least 13 killed in temple stepwell collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

At least 13 killed in Indore temple stepwell collapse

A rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped

IANS
IANS, Bhopal,
  • Mar 30 2023, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 18:43 ist
Ambulances arrive at the temple after the roof of an ancient ‘bavdi’ (well) situated in a temple collapsed during Ram Navmi celebrations, in Indore, Thursday, March 30, 2023. At least 25 people are feared to have fallen inside, according to officials. Credit: PTI Photo

At least 13 people, a majority of them women, were killed after they fell into a deep steepwell at a temple in Indore on Thursday, while one minor girl was also missing, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

Out of the 13 fatalities so far, 10 were women. The death toll are likely to go up as some people are still missing.

"There was water into the well, which has turned into mud. A girl is reported missing. NDRF team is trying to find out some more people. So far, 13 bodies have been recovered," Mishra added.

He said this unfortunate incident, which occurred at around 12.30 pm at the Baleshwar Mahadev temple as people came to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami, has sent shock waves across Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred after the roof over the stepwell, said to be at least 50-60 feet deep and full with water, collapsed as over 25 people were standing on it.

"An inquiry has been ordered into the matter. Rescue operation was started soon after the roof of the well collapsed, but narrow space at the accident spot created hindrance in quick rescue operations," Mishra added.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath expressed their grief over death of people in the incident. Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargiya and Indore Mayor Pushymitra Bhargava have reached the spot.

