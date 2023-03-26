Atiq Ahmed associate carrying Rs 25K bounty injured in police encounter in Uttar Pradesh

Atiq Ahmed associate injured in police encounter in UP

Six cases pertaining to heinous crimes are registered against Ahmed, the police said

PTI
PTI, Fatehpur,
  • Mar 26 2023, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 20:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was injured in an encounter with the police on Sunday, police said.

He was an associate of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said, acting on a tip-off, local police and SWAT team surrounded Mohammad Zarar Ahmed (44) near a mausoleum at around 4.45 am on Sunday.

Also Read | Masked men rob house posing as Himachal police carrying out anti-narcotics raid

When the police challenged him, Ahmed fired at the police. In retaliatory firing, he sustained injury on his right leg. Subsequently, he was arrested, and admitted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Six cases pertaining to heinous crimes are registered against Ahmed, Singh said.

Zarar's brother Mohammad Ahmed who was arrested a few days ago and sent to jail was also carrying a reward of Rs 25,000.

