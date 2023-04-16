Atiq's assailants belong to different UP cities

Atiq's assailants belong to different Uttar Pradesh cities

Lovlesh Tiwari belongs to Banda, Sunny Singh belongs to Hamirpur and Arun Maurya lives in Kasganj

IANS
IANS, Prayagraj,
  • Apr 16 2023, 11:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 11:29 ist
A police personnel speaks with the media after Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead. Credit: PTI Photo

The three assailants, who killed gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, belong to three different districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Lovlesh Tiwari belongs to Banda, Sunny Singh belongs to Hamirpur and Arun Maurya lives in Kasganj.

Surprisingly, the families of all three men have disowned the assailants and said that they had already left their homes much before the incident.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf shot dead in Uttar Pradesh; 3 held

All three have been booked and jailed for petty crimes in the past.

What is intriguing to the police is the fact that they have no answer for their motive for killing the two brothers.

The three assailants came to Prayagraj 48 hours before the incident and were staying in a hotel.

Also Read | Yogi announces 3-member judicial panel to probe killing of Atiq Ahmed

They have not divulged where they got the sophisticated weapons that were used to gun down Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf.

According to a police source, one of the three has said that they executed the crime because they wanted to make a name for themselves in the underworld. However, until other questions are answered, this theory will not hold water.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Atiq Ahmed
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Shooting
Encounter

Related videos

What's Brewing

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

Food from a lost homeland

Food from a lost homeland

Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...

Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery

When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery

DH Toon: Now, leopards, tigers on ED's radar?

DH Toon: Now, leopards, tigers on ED's radar?

The other face of fear

The other face of fear

 