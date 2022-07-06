Ayodhya priest threatens to behead director of 'Kaali'

Ayodhya,
  • Jul 06 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 22:24 ist
Director Leena Manimekalai. Credit: DH Pool Photo

A priest at Hanumangarhi temple on Wednesday threatened to “behead” filmmaker Leena Manimekalai who is embroiled in a controversy over the depiction of Goddess Kali in her documentary.

In a video statement addressed to the Toronto-based director, Mahant Raju Das said, "Do you want that your head be separated from your body."

Das also claimed that if this film is released, it will create a situation that will go “out of control”.

Reacting to Das’ controversial video statement, Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Varma told PTI, "We have received such a video and the matter is being investigated."

Manimekalai, who is in the eye of the proverbial storm over the poster of her film “Kaali” showing the goddess smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag, is also facing separate FIRs in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The Lucknow police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Manimekalai over the controversial poster for hurting religious sentiments.

