Ayodhya's Marathi 'poster' boy: Shiv Sena, MNS exchange jibes using hoardings

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena, who have been engaged in a feud over the use of loudspeakers in religious places in Maharashtra, have now waged a battle over posters in their Ayodhya visits.

Soon after Raj Thackeray's announcement of his visit to the temple town on June 5, the Shiv Sena too declared that Aaditya Thackeray would be visiting Ayodhya on June 10.

However, the bitterness has taken the shape of colourful hoardings in Ram's town.

Also Read | After Raj, Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 10

MNS workers had put up posters across Ayodhya that read: ‘Raj Tilak Ki Karo Taiyari, Aa Rahe Hain Bhagwadhari’ (Prepare for the 'Raj' tilak the saffron-clad with Raj Thackeray's face.

In response, the Shiv Sena plastered its own hoardings across the city that read: ‘Asli Aa Raha Hai, Nakli Se Savdhan’ (The real ones are coming, so beware of the counterfeit) and had the faces of Aaditya, his father and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The Sena poster's slogan may also have been a reference to Sanjay Raut's remarks on Raj's visit. Lord Ram "does not bless those coming to him with "fake" emotions and for political reasons," the Rajya Sabha MP had quipped.

Also Read | 'Apologise, or won't allow to enter Ayodhya': BJP MP to Raj Thackeray on 'insulting' north Indians

According to a report by News18, the local administration had removed the hoardings on Saturday.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday opposed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya on June 5 and warned that he will not be allowed to enter the city till he tendered a public apology for humiliating north Indians.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, MP from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency and one of the leaders of the Ram Mandir movement, in a tweet said, “Will not allow Raj Thackeray, who humiliates north Indians, enter the Ayodhya border”.

“Before coming to Ayodhya, Raj Thackeray should apologise to all North Indians with folded hands,” he said.

In a series of tweets, the MP also requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not to meet Thackeray till he apologised to the North Indians and also put up counter-posters asking Raj Thackeray to apologise.

“I request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji not to meet Raj Thackeray until he publicly apologises to the North Indians,” he said.

The MP also said that Thackeray family had no contribution in the temple movement.

(With PTI inputs)