'Baby Mufflerman' special invitee at Arvind Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony

'Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar, who stole the hearts when he dressed up as AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, will be a special invitee at the swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Ground here on February 16.
An AAP functionary said Tomar has been invited for the oath-taking ceremony.
Tomar, who is little more than a year old, hogged the headlines after he was spotted at the party office dressed like Kejriwal -- with spectacles, party cap, a sweater and muffler.
The child even sported a moustache like the AAP chief.
Aavyan Tomar lives at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi. His father Rahul Tomar is an AAP supporter.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe