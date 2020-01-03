Bail for ex-IPS officer arrested during CAA stir in UP

Former IPS officer S R Darapuri and Congress worker Sadaf Jafar, who were arrested by the police for allegedly taking part in violent protests against the CAA in the state capital last month, were granted bail on Friday by a district court here.

The court also granted bail to some other people who had been arrested on similar charges.

The arrest of 72-year-old retired IPS officer S R Darapuri, who is also a social activist, had triggered a huge controversy with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visiting Darapuri's family to express solidarity with him.

Priyanka had also slammed the UP police for arresting Jafar, who had claimed that she was only filming the peaceful protest by Darapuri and some other social activists.