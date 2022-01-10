Bars, restaurants to be shut in Delhi amid rising Covid cases

Bars and restaurants will be shut in the national capital amid rising cases of Covid-19 though takeaways will be allowed.

This was decided at a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, ICMR head Prof Balram Bhargava, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and NCDC head Dr SK Singh.

Only one weekly market per day in a zone will be allowed, the DDMA decided as it reviewed the status of testing, positivity rate, hospital bed utilization, vaccination and home isolation.

Baijal directed the officials to adhere to the strategy of Test, Track and Treat with emphasis on enforcement of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of infection.

The LG said officials were advised to exercise vigil and constantly review the emerging data regarding positive cases, bed occupancy, geographical spread and number of deaths for appropriate action and containment measures to effectively tackle the situation.

"In view of the increase in positive cases it was decided to close the restaurants and bars and to allow 'take away' facilities only. It was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone," he said.

Instructions were also given to officials to "strictly ensure" wearing of masks and adherence to social distancing in market places and public areas to break the chain of transmission.

Amid reports of doctors and other health workers testing positive, the DDMA also asked the Health Department to make adequate arrangements for additional manpower in hospitals and to scale up the vaccination efforts including those in the population between 15-18 years.

The Monday health bulletin, which recorded the trend on Sunday, showed that Delhi has 19,166 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 25% as against 22,751 cases (23.53% positivity rate) reported in Sunday's bulletin. Officials attributed the dip in numbers compared to lower tests conducted on Sunday.

On the January 8 bulletin, there were 20,181 cases (19.60%) in the national capital, the first time Delhi witnessed over 20,000 cases during the third wave.

