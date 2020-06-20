Bedi tells people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms

Bedi tells people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Jun 20 2020, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 18:26 ist
Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. Credit/Facebook (thekiranbedi)

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said Puducherry has been reporting not less than 30 new cases of COVID-19 every day and the day is not far when the number touches thousands.

Therefore, she said, the people should adhere to norms of lockdown such as wearing of masks, social distancing and sanitation to prevent the spread of the virus.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The Lieutenant Governor asked the media to spread the message to the people as to how they should protect themselves against the disease.

She said 52 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours and it's time for the people to be on guard. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Puducherry
Kiran Bedi
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

 