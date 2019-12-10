BHU's Muslim Sanskrit teacher resigns after protests

Feroz Khan, whose appointment as an assistant professor in the 'Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyan' (SVDV) faculty at the prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi had triggered protests from the students, has resigned.

According to the sources, Khan has decided to join the Sanskrit department in the faculty of arts and would be teaching Sanskrit Literature.

Although the BHU has so far not officially announced Khan's joining, the SVDV head Prof. Kaushalendra Pandey confirmed that Khan resigned from the faculty on Monday.

Prof. Pandey also urged the protesting students to call off their agitation and appear in the forthcoming examinations. The agitating students had threatened to boycott the examinations if Khan was not removed.

Khan, who held a doctorate degree in Sanskrit, had been appointed as an assistant professor in the faculty of 'Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyan' recently.

The students, however, protested his appointment saying that a 'non-Hindu' would not be allowed to teach religious subjects. Hindu seers also joined the issue and some of them lent support to the students.

Khan, however, was also selected for the post of assistant professor in the department of Sanskrit in the varsity a few days back.

The BHU officials had earlier said that Khan would not be shifted elsewhere under any circumstances. The students, however, warned that they would not call off their protest if he was not shifted.

The Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan offers bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in the studies of ancient Indian Shastra, Sanskrit language and Sanskrit literature