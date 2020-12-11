Bihar farmers to face DBT heat for stubble burning

The farmers in Bihar, who have shown utter 'disregard' to the government's directive not to burn crop residue, are now likely to face the DBT heat. At least 900 such farmers have been identified in the state who will be denied the benefit of government subsidies and incentives through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) for stubble burning in their farm land.

Though no FIR will be registered against such erring farmers who continue to burn crop residue, the move to deny them DBT benefit is seen as a deterrent that would eventually dissuade them from stubble burning.

The state, with a population of around 12 crore, has 1.6 crore farmers registered with the Agriculture Department who get DBT benefits in the form of subsidies and incentives for farm equipment.

Out of 900 farmers identified to be penalised, 462 are from Rohtas, 133 from Kaimur and 100 from Nalanda. Rohtas and Kaimur are also known as the 'rice bowl of Bihar' and are the major paddy growing districts.

Government sources said that the identified farmers won’t get DBT benefits for three years.

“The move to deny DBT benefit to erring farmers is to dissuade others from burning crop residue. The action has been initiated after getting feedback from kisan mitras (agriculture coordinators) who monitor farmland and reports about stubble burning,” said State’s Agriculture Secretary, N Saravana Kumar.

The government, meanwhile, has launched an awareness drive among the farmers informing them that stubble burning not only causes air pollution but it damages micro nutrients in the soil.

Bihar is arguably the first state which is penalising its farmers for stubble burning.