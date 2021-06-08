Bihar lifts Covid-19 lockdown, night curfew in place

Bihar lifts Covid-19 lockdown for a week, night curfew to remain in place

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 08 2021, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 13:34 ist
Bihar chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bihar would lift its Covid-19 restrictions for one week starting Tuesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced.

In a tweet, the CM said that the night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am would remain in place while government offices could function at 50 per cent capacity till 4 pm. Shops would be allowed to remain open till 5 pm, while the movement of private vehicles would be permitted, he said.

More to follow...

Bihar
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 lockdown
Nitish Kumar

