BJP cancels candidature of Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Sengar's wife for UP Zilla Panchayat polls

BJP scraps candidature of Unnao rape convict's wife

Her name was in the list of BJP candidates released on April 9 for UP Zilla Panchayat

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 11 2021, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 14:03 ist
Sangeeta Sengar. Credit: PTI file photo.

Candidature of Sangeeta Sengar, wife of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is a convict in 2018 Unnao rape case, has been cancelled, UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh said on Sunday.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar
Uttar Pradesh
BJP
zilla panchayat

