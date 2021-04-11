BJP cancels candidature of Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Sengar's wife for UP Zilla Panchayat polls

Candidature of Sangeeta Sengar, wife of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is a convict in 2018 Unnao rape case, has been cancelled, UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh said on Sunday.

Candidature of Sangeeta Sengar, wife of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is a convict in 2018 Unnao rape case, has been cancelled: UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh (in file pic) Her name was in the list of BJP candidates released on April 9 for UP Zila Panchayat polls pic.twitter.com/FMSk8sIEiR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2021

Her name was in the list of BJP candidates released on April 9 for UP Zilla Panchayat polls