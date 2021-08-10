BJP draws up strategy to counter farmers' agitation ahead of UP polls

Apparently wary of the impact of the ongoing agitation by the farmers against the new farm laws on the next assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has drawn up a comprehensive strategy to reach out to the farmers through a series of programmes to counter the effect of the protests.

According to the BJP sources, the saffron party has decided to undertake a statewide' 'Kisan Sampark Yatra' and hold 'kisan chaupals' in different parts of the state, especially in western UP, where the farmers' protest was more intense.

The party would also organise a 'Kisan Panchayat' in the state capital of Lucknow in the third week of this month. The date of the 'kisan panchayat' was yet to be finalised, sources said.

Besides, the BJP has also decided to hold a big meeting of the farmers in Meerut later this month.

Sources said that the BJP 'Kisan Morcha' had been entrusted with the task of holding talks with the farmer leaders as well as organise these programs before the next assembly polls in the state that are scheduled to be held in March 2022.

''It is our assessment that the farmers' agitation may have some impact in the western UP region....the Bharitya Kisan Union, which is at the forefront of the protests, is active in several western UP districts...we will therefore focus on the region,'' said a UP BJP leader while speaking to DH here on Tuesday.

''We will be highlighting the steps taken by the Centre as well as the state government for the benefit of the farmers...the BJP governments have undertaken several measures to double the income of the farmers,'' he said adding that the party would also tell the farmers that their agitation had been 'hijacked' by ''foreign agencies''.

The leader said that the party would make sure that a large number of farmers participate in the programs.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has been campaigning among the farmers in different regions of the state to what he terms ''expose' the BJP's 'anti-farmer' policies. Tikait had recently visited Lucknow and had threatened to hold a Ghazipur border-like protest.