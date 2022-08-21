BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh sacked over controversial comments on Brahmins: Report

A BJP leader from the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh has been expelled from the party following controversial remarks on Brahmins.

Pritam Singh Lodhi, during an address on Wednesday accused Brahmins of "fooling and harassing people" in the name of religion. He was called up to the party headquarters in Bhopal on Sunday morning, where his primary membership was scrapped, according to an NDTV report.

"Seeing beautiful women from good families, they (the Brahmins) want to have food in the homes of those women. They (Brahmins) want young women seated in the front row and make elderly women sit in the back row," he said.

The 62-year-old, who is a close associate of former MP chief minister Uma Bharti, has 37 cases against him, including four cases of attempt to murder as well as 2 murder cases.

Bagwandas Sabnani, the General Secretary of BJP for the state, said, "BJP leader Pritam Lodhi had made some comments against a particular community which was against the party's views. His views are something that the party can never agree with... Lodhi was called and served a notice. He also submitted a written apology. But the party found it unsatisfactory after which he was removed from primary membership of the party for six years."

Lodhi's comments came as a backlash for the saffron party, which is trying to retain the support it had lost with the Brahmins of Uttar Pradesh.