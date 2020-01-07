BJP leader to boycott Padukone's movies after JNU visit

Cine star Deepika Padukone's visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in solidarity with the protesting students kicked up a row on Tuesday evening as Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga gave a call to boycott her movies for her lending support to the “tukde tukde gang.”

“RT if you will Boycott Movies of @deepikapadukone for her Support to #TukdeTukdeGang and Afzal Gang,” the BJP leader tweeted, posting a picture of Padukone standing with the agitating students in the JNU campus.

RT if you will Boycott Movies of @deepikapadukone for her Support to #TukdeTukdeGang and Afzal Gang pic.twitter.com/LN5rpwjDmT — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 7, 2020

Padukone visited the JNU campus and joined the agitating students to express her solidarity. CPI leader and ex-JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar was also present and raising slogans.

Meanwhile, the JNU alumni including CPI-M leaders Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat demanded a judicial enquiry into the January 5 violence in the campus “to fix responsibility and punish those responsible” for the incident.

“These four years have seen systematic attacks on the culture of academic freedom and the traditions of debate and dissent and inclusion that were the bed-rock of the academic brilliance that JNU is recognised for. It is these values that have seen serious erosion during the tenure of the present vice-chancellor (M Jagadesh Kumar) and the administration run by his cohorts,” they said in a joint statement.