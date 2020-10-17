BJP MLA cites Newton’s third law to justify killing by aide in Uttar Pradesh

A BJP legislator on Friday cited one of the laws of motion propounded by famous physicist Isaac Newton to justify the killing of a rival by his close aide in the presence of senior officials during a meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district on Thursday.

“Every action is bound to have a reaction,” BJP legislator Surendra Singh said as he justified the killing claiming that his aide had fired in “self-defence” after being attacked by the rivals.

MLA’s aide Dhirendra Singh had pumped four bullets into his rival Jai Prakash Pal after an altercation during the meeting convened by the officials to discuss allotment of fair price shops at Durjanpur village in the district. “I am of the view that if one’s father, mother or brother is hit then there will be a reaction to that action,” Singh told reporters.

According to the sources, Dhirendra fired several rounds after perpetrating the crime to scare the officials and the cops and managed to escape from the spot.

The family members of the victim, however, claimed that Dhirendra enjoyed the ‘patronage’ of the BJP legislator and therefore the police ‘allowed’ him to escape.

As the killing sparked tension in the area, the government suspended five officials, including a sub-divisional magistrate, circle officer and three others on charges of laxity.