BJP the only good option for people of Himachal Pradesh: Jitendra Singh

Expressing confidence at the BJP's ability to form the government in Himachal Pradesh again, UUnion Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the Congress is a party which has misled the people for 75 years.

“First of all, I think you have to know what the common people think. The kind of environment that we are seeing here, it seems that the common people have decided that the Bharatiya Janata Party government should be formed once again. Jairam Ji will be the Chief Minister. This decision was taken by the people of Himachal based on the work of last five years," he told ANI.

"The reality of such a deceitful party (Congress) has been known to the public and this is the reason why today people have completely rejected the Congress. The BJP is the only good option with the people for governance and public welfare," he told the media.

The Minister said the double engine government has brought all-around balanced development to Himachal Pradesh, be it the AIIMS in Bilaspur, the PGI Satellite Centre in Una, six medical colleges, a bulk drug park and a medical device park, all these achievements have created new opportunities for employment and investment in Himachal.

"In the last five years, an investment of Rs 41,000 crore has come in Himachal Pradesh. Due to the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a power centre in the world."

Singh said at the Centre, Prime Minister Modi dedicated the world's largest health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat to the people and on the same lines the Himcare scheme in Himachal has been implemented by the Jai Ram Thakur government in the state, which is an excellent example of the work of the double engine government.

Talking on the Old Age Pension Scheme (OPS), a major poll issue in the state, the Union minister said had the Congress been so serious on this subject, it could have been implemented during the previous Virbhadra government.

“BJP is a party that takes the responsibility of correcting the mistakes made by the previous governments. If the people want to talk about it, then BJP leadership will talk to them about it. As long as Modi ji and Jairam ji are there, work will be done to move forward on this subject,” he told news agency ANI on the on Old Age Pension Scheme.

(With IANS Inputs)