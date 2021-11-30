BJP to undertake 'yatras' in UP ahead of Assembly polls

Stepping up its election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has decided to undertake six 'yatras' across the state ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls to reach out to more people.

UP BJP president Swatantra Deo Singh told reporters here on Tuesday that all important leaders of the saffron party would be taking part in these 'yatras', which would begin from December 7.

"The detailed plan with regard to the yatras will be decided in the next few days...the main objective of the yatras is to showcase the achievements and works of the Centre and state government before the electorate," he said.

These 'yatras' would be taken out in six regions of the state covering almost all districts. "The yatras will end in the state capital of Lucknow in the form of a public meeting," said a senior BJP leader here.

The decision to undertake the yatras was taken at a meeting of the BJP election committee in which the state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan was also present. The saffron party had also undertaken 'Parivartan Yatras' before the previous assembly polls in 2017.

According to sources in the BJP, the decision was aimed at countering the 'Vijay Yatra' being undertaken by Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav in different parts of the state. Akhilesh has been touring the state in a 'rath' (chariot) and holding smaller meetings on the way. He has been attacking the BJP government on the issue of price rise, 'poor' law and order situation and farmers' issues.

"We need to counter the SP campaign...we must showcase what our governments in the state and at the Centre have done for the people,'' the BJP leader added.

